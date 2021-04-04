Chamba: Three women have been killed while three persons including a four-year-old girl sustained injuries in a car accident in Chamba district.

The accident took place on Sunday on Sihunta-Draman link road when they were on their way to Mansa Devi Temple and drive lost control of the car (HP 90 0929) near Lodergarh. The vehicle overturned on the road, killing three of them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya Sharma (19) daughter of Ashok Kumar, Ratto Devi (70) wife of Baldev and Trimala Devi (80), all residents of Shahpur Tehsil, district Kangra. The injured have been identified as Anju Sharma (34) wife of Pradeep Sharma, Arya (4) daughter of Rohit Kumar and Gagan (45), son of Bhanka Ram who was driving the car. He is a resident of Sihunta Tehsil, district Chamba.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies. They were rushed to Civil Hospital, Shahpur from where the injured have been referred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

Meanwhile, postmortem of dead bodies have been conducted and their bodies have been handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Arun Kumar confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation. The initial report reveals that the accident occurred due to rash driving.