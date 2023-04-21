Investigation uncovers fraud through fake attendance of deceased woman

An investigation into allegations of forgery in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has confirmed the embezzlement of government funds in Bhadela Panchayat of Saluni development block in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Gurcharan Singh and Om Prakash, who alleged that fake attendance records for a deceased woman were used to siphon off MNREGA funds in 2021, six years after her death.

Despite the woman’s death in 2015 in Bhadela village panchayat of Saluni development block, the embezzlement of government funds continued until recently. The complaint demanded action against the culprits by conducting an impartial inquiry into the forgery in MNREGA. The district administration took cognizance of the complaint and instructed the concerned departmental officer to investigate.

Panchayat Inspector Darshan Kumar and SVPO Thakur Singh reached Saluni as the investigating officer on Thursday to investigate the matter. After a thorough investigation, the team found the allegations to be true. The panchayat inspector and SVPO have declared the complaint correct, and the investigation team will soon submit its report to the district administration. Gurcharan Singh and Om Prakash were also present during the investigation.

The revelation of the fraudulent embezzlement of MNREGA funds in Himachal Pradesh has raised concerns about the need for enhanced measures to prevent such activities and safeguard government funds intended for rural employment schemes. The incident highlights the urgency of implementing effective monitoring and accountability mechanisms to ensure transparency and prevent fraudulent practices.