Solan: Solan being home to most of the people migrated from various districts of Himachal, both BJP and Congress are going all out to woo this segment of voters in the civic body elections.

Solan has witnessed a large-scale migration, thus changing the voters’ composition, coming from various districts as they are scattered across in various municipal wards.

This has even compelled the political parties to work their poll strategy suitably.

According to an estimate considerable number of populations in Solan include people migrated from neighbouring districts including Sirmaur, Shimla and even from Kinnaur district.

To strike a chord, BJP has pressed well-known party leaders from the Shimla district that include Narinder Bragta, Balbir Verma, Chetan Bragta, Amit Chauhan, Ravi Mehta and Shashi Dutt Sharma for campaigning.

Shimla Deputy mayor along with some councillors are also part of the campaigners’ team of BJP.

Congress has Gangi Ram Musafir, Rohit Thakur, State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta and newly joined Zila Parishad member Dayal Payari from Pachhad.

Veteran Congress leader and six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is also scheduled to address rally on Monday.

A video on social media shared by Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal even has BJP leaders including Rajeev Bindal seen dancing to the tunes at the Sirmauri music during Sirmauri cultural evening in Solan.