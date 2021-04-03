Solan: Divided house of BJP and dissent came to the fore as Solan Municipal Corporation in-charge Rajeev Bindal gave the Chief Minister’s campaign rallies in MC wards in Solan a miss on Saturday.

Factionalism within the BJP is no secret and this became more conspicuous by the absence of Dr Bindal.

His absence has given air to rumors that Bindal is unhappy for being ignored in the government and the party.

However, when party workers were asked about it they maintained that Dr Bindal was busy preparing for making rallies in other wards a success.

Chief Minister addressed public meetings in Solan in favour of BJP candidate in ward number 1,3,4,5,7,8,9,10, 11,12,16 and 17. Dr. Rajeev Bindal was seen welcoming Chief Minister at Chambaghat Salogra Ward and later shared stage for little while at Ward no 1.