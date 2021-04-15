Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government will release 33 prisoners on the occasion of Himachal Day.

The government has approved the proposal of the Department of Prisons, which recommended the release of prisoners serving life sentences in various jails. With the approval, the government has issued orders for immediate release of these prisoners.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons Somesh Goyal has confirmed approving the proposal for the release of prisoners. He said that the department had sent a proposal for release to the government in February, in which the sentence of life imprisonment was not more than 14 to 29 years.

Goyal said that the selection of prisoners for release has been taken after considering factors like their good behaviour, medical records, age, to name a few.

“With this release, the prisoners will be able to start a new life again with their family” he added.

He said that for the first time such a large number of prisoners would be released.

Every year, state celebrates Himachal Day on April 15. However, this year, no grand celebration will be organized due to surge in coronavirus cases. Only a simple ceremony will be organized and only six platoons will participate in the parade. A small cultural programme will also be organized on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Mohit Chawla said that this time the state is celebrating Golden Jubilee celebrations on the occasion of completing 50 years of its establishment but no grand event will be organized due to the pandemic.

He said that the programme will start at 11 am on April 15 at The Ridge, which will be chaired by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Talking to ensure compliance of the covid protocols during the programme, it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing and wearing of masks for everyone during the event.