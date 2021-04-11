Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 11 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday.

As per the NHM report, six deaths were reported from Kangra district and Shimla district reported three deaths. Mandi and Una districts reported two deaths each. Total Covid deaths have reached to 1,135 in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 925 new positive Covid cases. Kangra tested 178 cases, Solan 143, Mandi 114 and Shimla recorded 104 Covid positive cases today.

Una district 94, Sirmour 71, Chamba 68, Hamirpur 66, Kullu 42, Bilaspur 41 and Lahaul-Spiti tested 4 new virus cases.

250 Covid patients recuperated and now active caseload has clocked 6,929 in the state.