Shimla: With the real estate residential sector witnessing a growth trajectory in Covid times, Punjab-based real estate developer Motia Group on Wednesday to woo Himachali buyers announced the launch of Motia’z Harmony Greens, a premium housing project, nearby Sector 20, Panchkula, on Kishanpura-Sanauli Road, Zirakpur.

Motia Group, Director, Sahil Mittal said, “There has been a noticeable increasing trend of home ownership among the millennials in the Covid-times. And ready to move in housing is in demand more than the commercial properties.”

Mittal while addressing media in Shimla said that the Motia’z Harmony Greens is spread over 7 acres, the project will be completed in multiple phases in three years. The project will have beautifully spaced & efficient 3 BHK, 3+1 BHK, and 5+1 BHK in plot sizes varying from 195 Sq. Yd. to 337 Sq. Yd, with starting price of Rs. 58 Lakhs, he added.

“In phase I, the Group will deliver 72 units out of the total 272 units. Most of the city conveniences are at a short distance from the project. Bus Stand is 10 minutes’ drive, Railway Station is 12-minute drive, Alchemist Hospital is 6 min drive, and International Airport is 14 min drive,” he said.

Real estate in this area is seeing a major increase as more developers and investors are inclined to join this upcoming hub, he claimed.