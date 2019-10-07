JP Nadda given rousing welcome

BJP has 17.50 crore members, Nadda claimed

Senior BJP leader and Working President of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda was given warm welcome by the state BJP. This was his first visit of his home state after becoming party working President. BJP hosted a “Abhinandan Samaroh’ at historic Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur today.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, while thanking the people of the State for according him rousing welcome, said that today the membership of BJP has roused to 17.50 crore from 11 crore in the month of July. He said that the membership of BJP in the State has also increased, which shows the faith of the people in the BJP. Lauding the leader of PM Narender Modi Nadda said

“world has acknowledged the strong and able leadership of India and it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, thereby paving the way for One Nation, One Constitution.”

“this also paved the way for uniform law throughout the country thereby connecting the Kashmir into the mainstream” he further added.

Nadda said that Triple Talaq was yet another historic decision which had ensured empowerment of Muslim women. He said that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna was being implemented in the Country to ensure social security of the farmers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that it was a honour for this small state that such a huge responsibility was entrusted on a leader of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Prakash Nadda to lead the BJP as it’s National Working President. He said

“such an opportunity comes once in a life time when a leader gets chance to lead the biggest political party of the world”

Chief Minister thanked the people of the State for the landslide victory of the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal reposed hope in the leadership of Nadda and hoped that party would progress by leap and bound under his leadership.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur while welcoming the National Working President of BJP said that it was an honour of the people of Himachal Pradesh that J.P.Nadda was made the Working President of BJP, the biggest political party of the world.