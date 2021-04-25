New Delhi: Amidst the urgency of battling the situation that arises from the Covid surge, the Union Government is stepping up to meet the medical emergency at the district level.

To boosts, the availability of oxygen to hospitals, PM Narender Modi has announced setting up 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.

The entire expenditure to set up these plants will be made from the PM CARES Fund and in-principle approval for the same has already been given.

Oxygen plants in every district to ensure adequate oxygen availability…



An important decision that will boost oxygen availability to hospitals and help people across the nation. https://t.co/GnbtjyZzWT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

PM has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. He said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level.

These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States/UTs. The procurement will be done through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The PM CARES Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs.201.58 crores for the installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country

The basic aim behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation Plants at Government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “top up” to the captive oxygen generation. Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that Government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the COVID-19 patients and other patients needing such support.