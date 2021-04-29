Solan: Shoolini University has improved its ranking and placed second in the country for quality of research among the universities set up after 2009.

Solan based private university has claimed that its H-index has reached 72 as per the latest Scopus indicators, considered the most reputable abstract and citation databases for academic literature.

H-index denotes quality research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equaling the number of research papers.

Shoolini University’s 72 h-index implies that its 72 research papers have been cited 72 times. This parameter is also dependent on the age of the establishment of the university.

Besides being number 2 among the universities established in and after 2009, with only IIT, Indore, ahead of it, the University is at the 10th rank when compared with universities which were established in 2001 and later.

Recently Scimago’s global ranking listed Shoolini at 536 and 32 among the world and Indian institutes respectively, based on research. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings also featured Shoolini as number one in citation index in India and at number 14 in Asia for its 2021 ranking.