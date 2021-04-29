Educational institutions to remain close till 10th May

Shimla: The State Government in the wake of a sharp surge in the number of covid-19 cases, decided to impose a complete ban on community feast (Dham) during marriages and other celebrations in the State.

The Government has also put restrictions on the social gathering and ordered to restrict the gathering during marriages and other festivals upto 20 persons.

The government further desists of opening educational institutions for regular classes and directed to close all educational institutions in the State till 10th May.

All temples in the state would also remain closed for devotees till 10th May, the government further decided.

The government offices would have five days a week and 50 percent of total employees of Class-III and Class-IV categories would be ensured in the government offices till 10th May.

In a high-level meeting to review the covid-19 situation in the State, the state Chief Minister expressed grave concern over the recent sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the State. He assured to take necessary action and implement necessary curb to check the spread of pandemic by taking few stringent steps.