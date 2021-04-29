Shimla: Amid spiralling cases of Covid-19 in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded the Union government to provide oxygen cylinders to ensure its preparation to meet any eventuality.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the Union Health Minister to provide 5000 D-Type oxygen cylinders and 3000 B-Type oxygen to ensure that there was no dearth of oxygen in the State.

The Chief Minister, in a press statement, claimed to making all-out effort for making the next phase of vaccination a success.

Chief Minister said the Centre Government has given independence to the States for purchase of vaccine and preparation of plan, therefore the state government is determined to take the programme forward with responsibility to overcome health crisis.

“A vast country like India, with high density population, the containment of the spread of virus was difficult task, yet the first wave didn’t cause much damage but the second wave is testing our capacity to the limit,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

Himachal Pradesh has received 19,19,710 lakhs doses of vaccination for three phases and till date 16,65,781 lakh persons have been vaccinated. About 2,55,619 lakh doses were still available in the state for further vaccination.