Teaching staff to attend school from 1st July

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formula for the calculation of 12th class theory marks.

As per the Cabinet approval, the marks will be calculated on the basis of 10 per cent weightage to 10th class, 15 percent weightage to 11th class results and 55 percent weightage to 1st, 2nd terms and pre-board examinations and 5 percent weightage to English subject results and 15 percent weightage to internal assessment.

The results of class 12th would be declared by 3rd week of July, 2021.

The Cabinet also approved to grant one month vacation in schools from 26th June to 25th July in summer closing areas. Kullu district will have vacation for 23 days from 23rd July to 14th August, 2021. Besides this, Lahaul-Spiti district will have one month vacation from 1st July to 31st July.

Teachers in the winter closing areas would start attending the schools from 1st July, 2021. However, online studies for students would continue.

The Cabinet also directed Education and Health Departments to plan in such a way that maximum number of teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions is immunized by the end of this month.