Admission in Colleges to start from 13 July

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today approved to conduct sixth semester examinations for graduation in August month.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj conformed to hold the examination after August 16. Earlier, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the HP University had postponed the examination. However, there is no decision for conducting the examinations of first and second year of BA, BSC and BCom.

Bhardwaj said the HP University have been directed to conduct the examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.

Education Minister further revealed to start admission for BA, BSc and BCom from July 13 to 25. Scrutiny of application forms would be held in August, minister further added.