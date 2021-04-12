Una: The construction work for improvement and strengthening of 15.300 km long Bharwain -Chintpurni – Pacca Tiala road to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in and around the holy shrine of Chintpurni will be completed by May 2021.

This was disclosed by ANS Construction Pvt Limited, Chairman and Managing Director Mahinder Sharma, who is undertaking the construction of the road.

The foundation stone of this road was laid by State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Nov 5, 2018.

The strategic importance road when completed will provide seamless vehicular traffic for lakhs of devotees visiting the holy shrine of Chintpurni and will provide permanent solution from traffic jam, congestion and road blockade in the area.

Construction work for widening and strengthening of old single road on this road was formally started in Feb 2019 to upgrade this stretch as a two-lane standard road for safe and efficient traffic operations for motorists both pilgrims and tourists.

The strengthening and improvement of this road stretch was started mainly to decongest the road which was a major traffic bottleneck due to heavy traffic owing to rush of devotees in the holy shrine Chintpurni and would benefit over 13000 people of the area besides devotees and tourists.

This two lane stretch constructed with a total cost of around 15.5 crore will improve traffic flow on existing roads in terms of efficiency, safety and user services thereby reducing motorist travelling time and fuel consumption by 50%, said Sharma.

The final phase construction work is now underway and around 100 manpower workforce has been deployed to complete it on war footing.

The final finishing layer of road is underway which is expected to be completed in the next few days.

“The company has deployed heavy sophisticated machinery equipment to improve efficiency and traveller experience on the road stretch in line with international best practices,” said Sharma.

“This road has a Bye Pass of four kilometre and three pipe culverts have been constructed on the road stretch. Around 1000 vehicle ply on this road during peak days on Navratras and festival days while around 300 vehicle ply on this road on an average day, he added.