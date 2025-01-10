Una: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has issued a stern warning to those behind the rising threats and ransom demands targeting businessmen in the Una district. Speaking at a public meeting in Kangar, Agnihotri assured the public that the government would not tolerate such activities and promised to restore peace in the region.

“The ongoing intimidation and ransom demands from wealthy individuals, hotel owners, crusher operators, and officials in Una district will not last long,” Agnihotri declared. He emphasized that the administration will act decisively against those trying to disrupt peace. “No one is afraid of bullets, and whatever measures are required to crush this menace will be taken. We will not allow such gangs to flourish,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the public to have faith in the government and administration. He assured that all necessary resources would be deployed to dismantle the network of criminals operating in the district. Agnihotri revealed that information had surfaced about some individuals paying ransoms, while others continued to receive threats.

Acknowledging Una’s proximity to Punjab, Agnihotri stressed that Himachal Pradesh is a peace-loving state and will not allow its tranquillity to be disturbed. To underline the seriousness of the issue, he mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police were instructed to prioritize this matter and take immediate action.

“The administration has a robust system in place, and it is capable of identifying those involved in such activities,” he said, reassuring residents of Una district that there is no need to panic. Agnihotri reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and promised strict action against those attempting to run illegal operations in the district.