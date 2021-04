Shimla: MLA Vikramaditya Singh has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, Singh took to social media to informing about him testing positive to Covid-19.

“Have tested positive for Covid-19 today, will be self-isolating for 12 days,” he stated, urging others who came in his contact in the last 7 days, to get themselves tested.

He has tested positive a few days after his hectic campaigning for the four municipal corporation elections held in Himachal Pradesh.