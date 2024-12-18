Una: A woman from Punjab lost her life during surgery at a private hospital in Rakkad Colony near Una district headquarters on Tuesday, sparking allegations of medical negligence. The deceased, Jaswinder Kaur, had been brought to the hospital for an operation on a tumour, but her family claims the surgery was mishandled by a government gynaecologist and the hospital staff.

The situation escalated into chaos late at night as family members accused the doctor and hospital management of negligence. Police arrived at the scene to calm the uproar and initiate an investigation.

Jaswinder Kaur’s husband, Mohinder Singh, shared that he had taken his wife to the Regional Hospital Una on Monday, where the gynaecologist diagnosed her with a stomach tumour and suggested surgery. The doctor provided her contact number and instructed the family to call her to confirm the timing.

On Tuesday morning, Jaswinder’s daughters brought her to the regional hospital as advised. However, the doctor reportedly directed them to a private hospital in Rakkad Colony, where the operation was eventually performed later that afternoon.

Mohinder alleges that the operation was conducted under questionable circumstances. “The doctor arrived at the private hospital around 4 pm and took my wife for surgery. Shortly after, the hospital staff appeared panicked. When my daughters inquired about her condition, they received no answers and were not allowed to meet their mother,” he said.

According to the family, Jaswinder Kaur was in stable condition before the operation. They claim that the negligence of the gynaecologist, who is posted at the Regional Hospital Una, and the private hospital staff led to her death.

“My wife walked into the hospital perfectly fine, and now she is no more. This is a clear case of negligence. We demand strict action against the doctor and the hospital,” Mohinder stated. The grieving family has warned of protests if their demands are not met.

The Una police have registered a complaint and begun probing the matter. The police said that the situation at the hospital had been brought under control and assured the family of a thorough investigation.

No statement has been released by the hospital management or the accused doctor as of now.

The incident has raised concerns about accountability in medical practices and the involvement of government doctors in private healthcare institutions.