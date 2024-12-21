In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Health Department has suspended a government female doctor following the death of a patient after surgery at a private hospital. The Health Secretary has reassigned her headquarters to Shimla, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The family of the deceased has alleged negligence and demanded strict action. On Friday, Gurcharan Singh, a family member, lodged a formal complaint at Police Station Sadar and later met with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Una, Dr. S.K. Verma, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mankotia at the Regional Hospital Una. The family has demanded the immediate dismissal of the doctor and action against the private hospital’s staff.

The family has also warned of protests if their demands are not met within three days. “We will initiate dharnas and demonstrations and involve farmer organizations if no concrete action is taken,” said Singh. The family has held the Himachal administration responsible for ensuring justice.

CMO Una, Dr. S.K. Verma, confirmed the suspension and stated, “The doctor has been suspended, and records from the private hospital have been requested. A detailed investigation report will be sent to the Directorate.” ASP Una Sanjeev Bhatia added that an FIR has been registered, and statements from the family have been recorded. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report from Tanda Medical College to advance the investigation.

The incident has sparked public concern over healthcare accountability, with many calling for a thorough probe to ensure justice for the bereaved family.