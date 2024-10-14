In what can only be described as a prank gone hilariously wrong, a man from Daulatpur, Una, decided to scare his wife by bringing home an unexpected houseguest—a live snake wrapped around his arm. Unfortunately for the man, the snake didn’t appreciate being part of the prank and promptly bit him, sending him to the hospital instead of getting the reaction he’d hoped for.

The bizarre incident, which has since gone viral on social media, took place when the husband, under the influence of alcohol, spotted the snake on his way home. Thinking it would be the perfect opportunity to spook his wife, he caught the snake, wrapped it around his arm, and wobbled home for a dramatic entrance.

While he was putting on a show, pretending to scare his terrified wife, the snake decided it was tired of the act and bit him. But even after the bite, the man remained committed to his performance, refusing to let go of his slithering co-star until concerned neighbours managed to convince him to release it.

Eventually, the snake was freed, and the man was rushed to a private hospital in Punjab, where doctors confirmed that he would be fine despite the foolishness of his actions. The snake, however, declined to comment on the matter.

The video of the incident has since become an internet sensation, with many viewers commenting that the husband might now have a more permanent reason to fear his wife—no snake required.