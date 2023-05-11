Una: An industrial gas leak at Naya Nangal bordering Una district has left 10 school children unconscious. The incident created a stir in the area, prompting locals to rush to the aid of the affected children. The children were quickly taken to Nangal Hospital for treatment.

The district Una administration was immediately notified of the incident and emergency measures were taken in nearby schools. Deputy Director of Elementary Education Devendra Chandel and SDM Una also arrived to assess the situation.

The people of nearby Punjab and Una villages are working together to provide relief to the affected school and students. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that industries can pose to local communities and the importance of safety measures to prevent such accidents.