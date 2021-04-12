Shimla: Himachal reported 1089 new positive cases and 9 patients have succumbed to the virus.
As per the NHM report, Kangra district tested 249, Solan 166 and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 114 positive cases. Hamirpur 98, Shimla 94, Una 85, Bilaspur 82, Sirmour 73, Mandi 66, Chamba 16 and Kinnaur reported 1 Covid case.
|District
|Active Cases
|New Cases
|Kangra
|1323
|249
|Solan
|1155
|166
|Una
|673
|85
|Shimla
|645
|94
|Hamirpur
|504
|98
|Mandi
|493
|66
|Sirmour
|408
|73
|Bilaspur
|367
|82
|Kullu
|196
|45
|Lahaul-Spiti
|173
|114
|Chamba
|115
|16
|Kinnaur
|17
|1
380 Covid patients recovered in last 24 hours.
Active caseload is 6,069 in the state and total cases have reached to 70,775.
Himachal has reported nine covid deaths of which three reported from Una, Mandi two, while one each death was reported from Shimla, Kullu, Sirmour and Kangra districts.
So far 1111 Covid deaths have been reported in the state.