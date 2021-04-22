New Delhi: Registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform from April 28, officials said on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vandhan has confirmed that the registration process for the vaccination will commence from April 28 for 18 plus. He twitted

The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same.

The Union Government had announced to start the vaccination drive for above 18 years from May 1 across the country. It’ll be the third phase of the inoculation drive.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday announced to provide Covid vaccination free of cost.