Shimla: Remembering martyrs of Kargil War, Himachal on Monday, organized a Kargil Vijay Diwas function at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla and paid tribute to the war heroes.

In 1999 after the Pakistani intruders infiltrated the Indian peaks, the Indian army launched Operation Vijay on 8th May and succeeded in defeating the enemy by 26th July 1999.

Hailing the brewery of soldiers, Chief Minister said that the Kargil war was a symbol of valour and bravery of the Indian soldiers and on this day of Kargil Vijay Diwas we salute the brave soldiers of our armed forces.

He said this victory saga was written 22 years ago at the peaks of Kargil and would be motivating the generation to come.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the victory achieved during Operation Vijay was the victory of the bravehearts of the country. He said that those who safeguard the lives of future generations are always remembered for their gallantry. During the war 527 braves, soldiers were martyred and more than 1300 were injured. He said that Himachal Pradesh is known as Vir Bhumi and has always followed the tradition of courage and sacrifice.

Chief Minister said that out of 527 soldiers martyred during Kargil War,

In the war, Himachal lost 52 braveheart’s and two from Himachal were conferred with Param Vir Chakra. Captain Vikram Batra was one such braveheart from Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur, who sacrificed his life for the country. Another recipient was Hawaldar Sanjay Kumar of District Bilaspur.