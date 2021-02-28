New Delhi: The next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will commence from 1st March 2021.

Registration will open at 9:00 am (www.cowin.gov.in). Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

Citizens, who are aged or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on 1st January 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on 1st January 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

There will only be one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point in time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step-by-step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except for the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different.

Either of the following Photo Identity Documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration

Aadhar Card/Letter

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

Passport

Driving License

PAN Card

NPR Smart Card

Pension Document with photograph

How to register?

People can register online and book an appointment on COWIN Portal using basic demographic details and photo IDs. The list of vaccination centres with date and time of vacant slots will be available upon registration. Second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled. At the time of vaccination beneficiaries must carry photo IDs used for online registration, certificate of comorbidity for those aged 45 to 59; employment certificate or photo ID for healthcare and frontline workers.

Beneficiaries can walk into vaccination centres and register on site, but states need to ensure there is no overcrowding.

States can fix dates to facilitate cohort registration and mobilise beneficiaries to come and get jabs.

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination