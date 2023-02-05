Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday vowed to initiate a decisive campaign to curb illegal mining and drug peddling.

Addressing a gathering at Nadaun, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is committed to tightening the noose on the mining and drug mafia and will launch an extensive crackdown in the times to come.

“Our government would not tolerate drug and mining menace and clearly signified his intentions to crack down heavily on the drug and mining mafia,” Sukhvinder Singh said.

He also assured to end the corruption in the government exams and promised to take strict action against culprits. He said

“Government will ensure that the youth of the State were not cheated in the name of Jobs. The suspension of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was a first step in the direction, sending a clear signal that those trying to play with the future of the youth won’t be spared.