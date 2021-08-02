Shimla: In a first, all women guard of honour was presented to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the commencement of the Monsoon session of the 13th Legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, it is for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that an all-women Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Minister.

The police department has been making concerted efforts to provide empowerment to the women so that the women in the department feel motivated.

One of the priorities of DGP Sanjay Kundu, championing the cause he has been ensuring the central role of the women police personnel in the department and has taken various steps to bring them in the forefront which would go a long way in motivating women to join the police department.