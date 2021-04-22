Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 1,774 new Covid positive cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Daily spike and deaths are highest so far in the state.

As per the NHM report, Kangra district has tested 449 new positive cases, Hamirpur 201, Solan 189, Shimla and Mandi 188 each, Una 163 Bilaspur 119, Sirmour 110, Kullu 87, Chamba 38, Lahaul-Spiti 29 and Kinnaur district reported 13 new positive virus cases.

State has reported 18 Covid deaths, highest so far. Mandi reported six covid deaths, including 16 years old boy. NHM reported Unknown poisoning – Deltamethrim with Severe COVID 19 Disease reason behind the death.

Kangra district reported five, Sirmour, Shimla and Hamirpur two deaths each and Bilaspur district reported one death.

689 Covid patients recuperated today and now state has 11,859 active cases.

Total virus has infected 82,876 persons in the state of which 69,747 have recovered and 1241 have died from the virus.