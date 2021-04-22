Mobile Teams to provide better treatment to Home isolated covid-19 patients

Shimla: The state Cabinet has approved to provide free of cost vaccination to people between 18 to 44 years in government health institutions.

The State Cabinet decided that all the government officers/officials will preferably get vaccinated in government hospitals/ health institutions.

It was also decided to constitute Mobile Teams at block level to provide better treatment to the covid-19 patients under home isolation and one vehicle would be provided exclusively to shift the serious patients.

“Each Medical College would have dedicated Team headed by senior doctor to supervise the Covid-19 cases for better treatment of patients in hospitals,” Cabinet decided.

It was also decided to provide incentives to the outsourced employees engaged in Covid-19 pandemic @ 200 per shift. It was also decided that government besides providing better treatment to Covid patients under home isolation, would also be provided a nutrition kit.