Shimla: For the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur it’s a battle of prestige in his home turf Mandi, as he aggressively campaigns for the civic body polls.

A star campaigner for the BJP, Chief Minister is although also campaigning for all the other three Civic body polls in Dharamshala, Palampur and Solan, however he is all out, striking an emotional chord with the people of his home district.

While addressing the people during his recent campaigning in Mandi, he said,

“If people of Mandi think that I being from Mandi and heading the state as a Chief Minister is a matter of pride from them, I hope that they will continue to uphold the respect that they got after many years.”

Openly hinting it as a prestige issue, he asked the public to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in all 15 wards.

“Upgrading Mandi from municipal council to municipal corporation was done in view of the popular demand and now the people should vote for BJP to ensure for its overall development,” said Thakur.

Furthermore, the civic body polls especially in Mandi holds importance to Thakur as his prestige will yet again be at stake to retain the Mandi Parliamentary seat, as by poll is soon to be held as the seat got vacated after the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma last month.