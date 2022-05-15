Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Shimla on May 31 to celebrate eight years of his governance. He will address a public meeting at the historic Ridge in the state’s capital.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on the PM in New Delhi and invited him to visit Himachal Pradesh.

He urged the PM to hold a national-level function on completion of centre government’s eight years in office in the state.

CM had said that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join.

PM’s arrival in Himachal Pradesh has also been confirmed by BJP State President Suresh Kashyap.

He said that a magnificent programme will be held on PM’s visit to Shimla on May 31. He said that PM Modi came to Mandi on the completion of four years of our state government’s tenure

“PM Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home. His visit will boost the morale of party workers in the state” said Kashyap.

He further said that soon Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari will also visit the state.

CM, Suresh Kashyap and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also visited the Ridge on Saturday evening to inspect the ridge before the visit of PM Modi.