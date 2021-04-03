Solan: Dyal Pyari, newly joined in Congress party, has levelled serious allegations against senior BJP leaders and claimed that the BJP had used money power to win Pacchad byelection the bye-election.

While addressing the media on Friday Dyal Pyari alleged “Money power was used in the byelection by the BJP to win the seat.”

“I was humiliated by the local BJP leaders and even Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had done nothing to restore her honour,” she claimed.

She alleged that the BJP is ignoring grassroot workers and asked BJP workers to join Congress if they were feeling suffocated in the party.

Dyal Payari had contested Pachhad bye-election as an independent after BJP denied a ticket. She managed over 11,000 votes.

After decades of Congress representations, BJP won the Pachhad assembly constituency in 2012 and later in 2017 and bye-election BJP extended its winning streak in the segment.