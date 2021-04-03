Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reminded the people of Solan that it was his party that had paid heed to their long-pending demand to upgrade Solan municipal council to the municipal corporation.

He said this while addressing the public rally as he campaigned in the various wards of Solan seeking votes for BJP candidates.

Taking a dig at Congress party, he said that despite remaining in power for 50 years it had only created only two municipal corporations, Shimla and Dharamshala.

When Dharamshala was upgraded to a municipal Corporation, the people of Solan had raised the demanded for creation of municipal corporation in Solan as well, however their demand had been ignored, he added.

He said that his government had constituted three municipal corporations.

“Formation of municipal corporation will now help in ensuring proper and systematic development of Solan. Being centrally located and suitable environment, it was a home to people from various districts of the state,” he said.

Solan district has also attracted huge investors and this continues to be the most preferred destination, as it was witnessed during the Global investors meet organized at Dharamshala by our government, he said.

He urged the voters for their wholehearted support so as to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the civic body elections scheduled to be held on April 7.