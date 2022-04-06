Mandi: With the promise to end corruption in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicks off its mission to win the upcoming assembly elections and form the government in the state.

Delhi’s Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with newly appointed Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Maan on Wednesday staged a roadshow in Mandi, the home turf of CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Both the leaders reached Mandi via helicopter and were welcomed by the party workers as well as the people.

During the show, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Punjab has become corruption-free within 20 days after the AAP government came into power.

He said that the party has eradicated corruption in Delhi and in Punjab and now it’s Himachal’s turn to become corruption-free.

“You can ask your relatives in Punjab about the situation. Nobody now dares to ask for a bribe. If anyone does so, they will be put behind bars” he added.

Kejriwal said that the party workers are common people, they do not engage in dirty politics, but work for the development with full dedication and honesty.

Bhagwant Maan said that both BJP and Congress are in shock after the results of the Punjab assembly polls.

He said both the parties give preference to dynasty politics. He said that former Punjab CM Charanjeet Channi and leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu were defeated by the common people.

He further said that AAP has done a better job within 20 days of the formation of its government as compared to the previous governments. He said that both Congress and BJP do not have any intention to work for the development.