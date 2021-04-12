Shimla: HRTC has paid gratuity of Rs 67.56 crore and leave encashment of Rs 34.68 crore since 1st January 2018.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh, in the meeting with Himachal Parivahan Sewanivrit Karamchari Kalyan Manch, said that the leave encashment and gratuity were being paid in various cases related to court orders and also in special circumstances.

Meeting was convened to address the demands of HRTC pensioners.

Transport Minister asked Corporation to prepare a report of all pending special circumstances cases and asked to dispose them off on priority basis. He also instructed the employees of the Corporation to prepare a special scheme to resolve the cases of pensioners.

He said that till date pension arrears of Rs 3.68 crore have been paid to 172 retired employees and soon the remaining retired employees would also be paid pension arrears.

Bikram Singh assured to pay arrears soon and further promised to pay an arrear of 8 percent interim relief to retired employees.

Transport Minister said that all the cases of retired pensions of the Corporation would be presented to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur within 15 days and efforts would be made to find a permanent solution of it.