In a proactive endeavour to tackle the persistent issue of leakage plaguing Dal Lake in the picturesque Naddi region of Dharamshala, the Jal Shakti Department recently conducted a unique trial. Taking decisive action, the department utilized sand imported from Rajasthan to fill the troublesome gap, effectively putting a stop to the leakage. This trial brings a renewed sense of hope for Dal Lake, which had been perilously close to complete desiccation during scorching summer months, severely impacting its fish population.

The ongoing initiative by the Jal Shakti Department offers a ray of hope for averting the imminent extinction of the lake and preserving its natural splendour.

The sandy soil sourced from Rajasthan possesses a unique quality that can play a pivotal role in curbing leakage. Its ability to expand and swell within a day or two ensures minimal seepage, thereby allowing water levels to be sustained.

With the administration fully committed to restoring the grandeur of Dal Lake, a revered spiritual center and a sanctuary of serenity akin to little Manimahesh, employees of the Jal Shakti Department have diligently employed the imported sand from Rajasthan to plug the lake’s leaks.

Sandeep Chowdhary, the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, expressed his optimism about the trial and emphasized that the use of sand soil holds immense potential in effectively addressing the leakage predicament plaguing Dal Lake. Upon successful completion of the trial, the department intends to implement the practice of importing sand from Rajasthan as a permanent solution to the leakage issue.

Local residents of Naddi recounted how Dal Lake, once blessed with perennial waters, experienced a decline in its fortunes due to ill-fated excavations conducted by the Public Works Department a few years ago. The use of JCB machines to deepen and desilt the lake inadvertently weakened its foundation, leading to a reduced capacity to retain water and exacerbating its deterioration.

The ongoing trial conducted heralds a new chapter in the quest to revive Dal Lake. With the potential success of utilizing sand from Rajasthan to combat leakage, there is renewed hope for the restoration of this cherished natural wonder. The combined efforts of the department, local authorities, and passionate stakeholders aim to ensure that Dal Lake regains its former glory, serving as an enduring symbol of tranquillity and an oasis of life amidst the picturesque landscapes of Dharamshala.