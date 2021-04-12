Shimla: Veteran Congress leader and six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

A day after his MLA son Vikramaditya Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 86-year old Virbhadra Singh’s sample was sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College for investigation, which has tested positive for Covid-19.

The health of Virbhadra Singh is said to be normal and he is isolated at his residence in Holly Lodge, Shimla.

Messages for his speedy recovery are pouring in on various social media platforms.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has wished for the speedy recovery of Virbhadra Singh and his family in a tweet.

हिमाचल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री वीरभद्र सिंह जी व उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने का समाचार चिंताजनक है।



हमने वीरभद्र सिंह जी के परिवार से फोन पर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।



ईश्वर से उनके व परिवारजनों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) April 12, 2021

Virbhadra Singh and his wife former MP Pratibha Singh on 3 March had got themselves vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against Covid -19.