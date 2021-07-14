Dharamshala: Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh body has been recovered from Kareri Lake, 9 km away from Dharamshala.

As per the report, Manmeet had come to Dharamshala with his brother and friends. On Monday Singh and his friends visited the Kareri Lake area and while returning he was slipped and fell into the lake.

Aman, brother-in-law of the deceased said that when they were returning, they had to jump to cross over. It was that moment Manmeet slipped and fell into the lake.

“All of this happened within seconds and we were all in shock” he added.

The police and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they were received information and started the rescue operation. His body was found on Tuesday from an area alongside Kareri Lake.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said that post mortem of the deceased will be conducted in Dharamshala after which his body will be handed over to his relatives for cremation.

Singh, a Sufi singer, hailed from Amritsar. He was a member of the popular music group Sain Brothers.