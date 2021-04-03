Shimla: Surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state continue as on Saturday NHM has reported 418 new positive cases.

As per the NHM report, Kangra district has recorded 104 new positive cases followed by the Solan district with 84 cases. Una district has tested 58 cases, Shimla and Hamirpur 40 each, Bilaspur 29, Mandi 25, Chamba 21, Kullu 13 and Sirmour tested 4 new Covid cases.

307 patients have recovered and now active caseload in the state is 3,441.

State has reported 4 Covid deaths and now causality from the virus has reached to 1047.

Taking precaution, the state has already ordered to close all educational institutions of the state till 15 April.