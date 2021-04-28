Dharamshala: The Kangra district administration has accepted the offers of state Cabinet Minister Rakesh Pathania and Congress leader Sudhir Sharma to set up Covid care centres in their properties.

Pathania had offered his family-run Nursing College for setting up Covid care centre, while Sudhir Sharma had evinced interest and written to Deputy Commissioner to use his Dharamshala house for setting up a Covid care centre.

As per the information, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati has appreciated the interest shown by both leaders for the welfare of Covid patients and accepts their philanthropic request.

District administration has requested both leaders to arrange 50 beds along with oxygen at the offered locations.

Former Cabinet Minister GS Bali had also offered to provide all needed medical support including patients bed, oxygen cylinder and medical staff from his family-run Kangra Fortis hospital to set up Covid care center at Sudhir Sharma’s house.