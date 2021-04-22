Dharamshala: Former Cabinet Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Sudhir Sharma on Thursday has offered Deputy Commissioner Kangra to utilize his residence in Rakkar, Dharamshala as Dedicated Covid Care Centre (DCCC) or isolation centre.

In a letter written to DC Kangra Rakesh Prajapati, Sharma has mentioned that approximately 50 persons can be accommodated in it. He has urged him to accept the proposal.

Due to increasing cases of #CoronaSecondWave I have offered my Premises/ Home to be used as corona care/ isolation centre. Together we will defeat pandemic. @INCIndia @INCHimachal pic.twitter.com/JjKGzGFoal — sudhir sharma (@sudhirhp) April 22, 2021

The letter reads “acknowledging the pandemic spread of coronavirus in the state and acute shortage of DCCC and isolation centres nearby, its imperative that we augment the capacity of the system to handle as many cases as possible.

In his letter, Sudhir further stated that in the coming months, the load on district healthcare infrastructure is only expected to increase, which will require help and work on private or social solutions.

“If administration agrees then the facility will be readied within 10 days” said Sharma.

“It will be a great honour for me to dedicate and render my services for my people” he added.