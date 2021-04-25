Kangra: Following Sudhir Sharma’s offer to use his Dharamshala house as a dedicated Covid Care center, another senior leader and former minister GS Bali has offered to provide all needed medical support from his family-run Kangra Fortis hospital.

Bali, while informing on social media, stated that if the government accepts Sudhir Sharma offer to use his house as Covid Care Center in an emergency situation, he can provide patients bed, oxygen cylinder and medical staff from the Fortis Hospital free of cost.

Bali had already offered Fortis Hospital for Covid patients, but the administration couldn’t take it over as it doesn’t meet the parameters set by the authority.

The senior politician also suggested cutting the pension of former ministers and legislature to fight the pandemic.