Shimla: In view of the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the State, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Pathania has offered to provide nursing college at Malkwal, Tehsil Nurpur in District Kangra run by his family for the treatment of covid patients.

The nursing college is run by a family of the Forest Minister under the Vidyavati Memorial Educational Society, which has a capacity of 100 beds along with 50 trained nurses.

Pathania said the facility would be made available free of cost for this purpose.

Forest Minister has written to Deputy Commissioner Kangra to take further action in this regard.

Congress leader Sudhir Sharma has already offered his Dharamshala house for Covid Care Centre and anther Congress leader GS Bali has promised to provide medical facilities at the Sharma’s house. Bali has also written to the administration for taking over Fortis Hospital Kangra for Covid center.