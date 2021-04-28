Dharamshala: In wake of the designated bed capacity in Government Medical College Tanda and Zonal hospital Dharamshala for Covid-19 patients having exhausted, the district administration has directed all private hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for Covid-19 patients.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati on Tuesday has asked eight private hospitals in the jurisdiction of Kangra to mandatorily designate 50 percent of their bed capacity of all these 50 bedded and above private hospitals for covid-19 patients with immediate effect.

These private hospitals will function as secondary level dedicated isolation facility for confirmed cases of covid-19 under the overall supervision of Chief Medical Officer Kangra.

The expenditure of the services will be borne by the health department for treating such patients on verification of the actual number of patients treated for covid-19 and bills as per the financial norms only if referred by CMO or DSO.

While those patients who go directly to the private hospitals will have to pay from their own pockets.