Shimla: A day after the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) conductor recruitment exam paper leak, Congress on Monday has demanded cancellation of the same.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Kuldeep Singh Rathore talking to media on Monday held the state government responsible in failing to conduct the exam in a fair manner, as the said question paper had leaked during the time of the examination on social media.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state government in the last three years has been in news for the Patwari and Police recruitments scam and other strings of scams be it the alleged PPE kit scam, sanitizer scam, Oximeter scam, he charged.

Seeking for the cancellation, he said that candidates should not bear the brunt of the state government’s careless and that the government should again conduct the exams and the candidates should be exempted from the examination fee.

As the candidates have suffered the government should also bear the fares of candidates, he added.

Rathore announced that the State Congress in a meeting held in the party office has constituted a five-member committee to improve the financial condition of the party and to generate resources.

The committee would comprise of HPCC, Vice President and Member Legislative Party (MLA) Rajinder Rana, former MLA Ram Kumar and Karnesh Jung, HPCC Secretary Rajneesh Kimta and Chairman of Joginder Cooperative Bank Karan Singh.