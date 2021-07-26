Shimla: Ahead of the by-elections of three assembly segments and Mandi Parliamentary, the state Congress on Monday, expanded its media team.

As per an official communique, the state party in-charge Rajeev Shukla has appointed Senior Spokesperson, Coordinator, Spokesperson and Media Panelist of the State Congress Committee.

Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta informed that former MLAs Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Sohan Lal Thakur, Sanjay Ratna, Naresh Chauhan and Deepak Sharma have been made senior spokespersons.

IN Mehta has been made media coordinator, while Dr Rajesh Sharma, Jitendra Sharma, Prem Kaushal, Alka Nanda, Aman Sethi, Indu Patiala, Vijay Dogra, Jai Kumar Azad, Pradeep Verma, Kiran Dhanta, Kushal Jethi, Ajit Kumar Naheria, Naresh Kumar Thakur, Sudarshan Sharma, Tejaswi Sharma, Priya Sharma and Abhishek Rana have been appointed party spokespersons.

Young Saurabh Chauhan, Keshav Nayak, Vinay Sharma, Akash Sharma, Monita Chauhan, Engineer Shagun Dutt Sharma, Bharti Chaudhary and Surya Voorish have been appointed state media panellists.

State Congress has also expanded the Core Committee of SC Department. Twelve members viz. Kuldeep Kumar, Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Gangu Ram Musafir, Nand Lal, Prakash Chaudhary, Vinay Kumar, Mohan Lal Brakta, Dalip Singh Dhiman, Amit Nanda, Suresh Kumar, Vinod Sultanpuri and Yash Pal Tanaik were included in the committee. Yadvinder Goma will be convenor of the Core Committee.