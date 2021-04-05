Shimla: At a time when coronavirus cases are increasing in the state at an alarming rate, the state government has pointed out 5 districts for conducting low COVID-19 tests. Districts like Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi were pointed out for a lower percentage of RT-PCR tests conducted in the last one month.

On Thursday, a meeting through video conference was conducted under the chairmanship of Secretary (Health) Amitabh Awasthi to review the recent coronavirus surge in the state.

He said that efficient implementation of “Test, Track and Treat” remains the only proven strategy for control of transmission. More than 70% of total testing should be through RT-PCR.

“Vigorous vaccination drives should be carried out wherever more cases are being reported” he added.

During the meeting, all Deputy Commissioners were asked to ensure that there are coordinated efforts by all the departments like Health, Ayurveda, WCD, Panchayati Raj to tackle this evolving situation.

“The bordering districts like, Una, Kangra, Solan and Sirmour need to be more vigilant as there is more interstate movement in these districts” said Avasthi.

All the districts have been directed to test all individuals with fever or any flu-like symptoms and isolating all those who are positive. Districts were also asked that all possible close contacts of positive persons (at least 25 to 30) must be traced within 48 hours and appropriately quarantined and subsequently tested for covid 19 as per protocol.

He has also directed all the districts to activate the dedicated covid facilities in view of the increasing number of cases. He further directed that all the persons in Home Isolation must be monitored regularly to keep vigil over their health status and if required they should be timely referred to the health facility without any delay.

He said that it has been observed that general masses are not taking precautionary measures and they are taking the situation lightly.

All Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers, Principals of Medical colleges and Medical Superintendents of the District Hospitals and officials from Directorate of Health Services and National Health Mission participated in the meeting.