Shimla: In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla has promoted around 90,000 undergraduate students of the first and second year.

The results have been uploaded on university’s official website. Students can check the result by using their login ID, and will be able to download the marksheet.

HPU Controller of Examination Dr Negi said that all students have been promoted on the basis of internal assessment and by evaluating the previous performances of the students. Those who had scored low marks in previous examinations and those who were not granted internal assessments have not been promoted.

Meanwhile, the University has also issued the date for various undergraduate examinations. The examinations are scheduled to take place on April 17. The datesheet has also been uploaded on university’s website. Students as well as teachers have also been given a deadline of April 5 to inform the university if they have any objection.