Covid deaths tally crosses 1200 mark

Shimla: No respite in the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases as Himachal Pradesh has reported 1,340 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

NHM has reported that the Solan district has recorded 265 positive cases, Una 173, Shimla 164, Sirmour 155, Hamirpur 138, Mandi 107 and Bilaspur district tested 104 new virus cases.

Lahaul-Spiti district recorded 78 virus cases and, Kangra, which has 2024 active caseloads, seen decline in the cases and tested 68 cases. Yesterday Kangra district had reported 525 cases.

Kullu found 36, Kinnaur 35 and Chamba district has reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

State has reported 16 deaths including a 16 years old girl from Una district. NHM has reported that the girl was suffering from COVID Pneumonia Comorbid and Newly diagnosed Diabetes Mellitus Type 1.

Six Covid deaths have been reported from Kangra district, four from Shimla, three from Una and one each from Sirmour, Mandi and Hamirpur district.

As per the NHM report, 1078 Covid patients have recovered and now active caseload has jumped to 10,027 in the state.

Total 79,410 have been tested positive in Himachal of which 68150 have recovered and 1206 have succumbed to the Covid-19.