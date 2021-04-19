Kangra recorded 525 new cases, Solan 308

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 1695 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. It’s the highest ever tally in the state.

Kangra District has reported 525 new positive cases, while Solan district found 308 patients.

Shimla 196, Mandi 185, Sirmour 145, Kullu 88, Bilaspur 73, Una 68, Hamirpur 36, Kinnaur 35, Chamba 34 and Lahaul-Spiti district reported 2 new Covid positive cases.

With record 525 Covid cases, total Covid cases in Kangra has clocked 12709 surpassing Shimla. Shimla has 12451 and Mandi district has so far recorded 11948 virus cases.

593 Covid patients have recovered in last 24 hours and now state’s active caseload stands 9783 of which 2289 patients are in Kangra district alone. Solan district has 1866 and with surge in cases in last three days Shimla active cases have jumped to 956.

NHM has reported 13 deaths in last 24 hours in the state and now total Covid fatalities are 1190. Kangra district has recorded 5 deaths, Una, Solan and Shimla district reported 2 each Covid deaths, while Mandi and Chamba have 1 each virus death.